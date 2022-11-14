Music icon Sting to bring world tour to Scarborough Open Air Theatre - Here's when tickets go on sale

Music legend Sting will perform at the Open Air Theatre in June 2023

The rock icon will play Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Sunday June 25.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday November 18 via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com.

Sting’s ‘My Songs’ concerts are an exuberant and dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s illustrious career both with The Police and as a solo artist.

British rock-star Sting performing in October - Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP via Getty Images

Following a sold out six-night residency at the London Palladium, My Songs was hailed “a masterclass” by The Times who said “Sting remains an undeniably skilled performer with a gold-plated back catalogue.”

A musical journey taking in hits like Fields of Gold, Shape of my Heart, Roxanne and Demolition Man, the concert was described as “a rare treat” by The Telegraph and saw Sting praised as “near peerless” by The Guardian with “sublime pop alchemy”.

Fans can also expect to hear Englishman In New York, Every Breath You Take, Message In A Bottle and many more.

Sting joins Pulp, Hollywood Vampires and the week-long run of the international touring production of Mamma Mia! at Scarborough OAT next summer – with many more headline artists still to be announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Taylor, venue programmer at Scarborough OAT, said: “Sting is rightly regarded as one of the most influential musicians, songwriters and performers over the last 50 years.

"It is an incredible honour to be bringing his ‘My Songs World Tour’ here to this stunning venue on the beautiful Yorkshire coast.

“This tour has delighted fans around the world as Sting performs songs from across his stellar career – from his days in The Police right through his astonishingly successful and acclaimed solo career.

“This is undoubtedly going to be one of the highlights of the year at Scarborough OAT and I urge fans to get their tickets early!”

Advertisement Hide Ad