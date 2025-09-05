Music video filmed in Scarborough racks up more than half a million views
The video, created to accompany the song One Trick Pony, by Michael Kirby and The Cottonmen, features a man dancing his way around Scarborough wearing a horses head.
Popular attractions including the Scarborough Big Wheel, Spa Bridge and various sights around South Bay can be seen in the video which captures the very essence of summer.
One Trick Pony is a funny, quirky. love song with a bouncy country vibe.
It is energetic and well worth a listen, if only to see the looks on the faces of passers-by as they encounter an energetic man dancing past wearing a horses head.
To date the video has been watched more than 500,000 times on the group’s Facebook page – you can check it out for yourself by visiting the link here: https://www.facebook.com/michaelkirbyandthecottonmen/videos/759301943251341/