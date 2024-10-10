Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rare respite from the seemingly endless recent rain offered us the chance to hop into the car on a glorious autumn day and go for a drive out into the country, heading for Ryedale Folk Museum at Hutton-le-Hole.

The 45-minute drive from the seaside to the moorland museum offers a spectacular route across the North York Moors National Park – both the good lady wife and I told the kids to “get off your phones and look out of the window, will you?”

The views from the moortops across the valley on the road to Blakey were particularly jaw-dropping and made us realise, as if we didn’t already know it, just how lucky we are to live in this beautiful part of the world.

The road eventually drops downhill into the chocolate box village of Hutton-le-Hole, with its roaming sheep and long-running village green with a stream running through the middle.

The grocer's and the chemist at Ryedale Folk Museum.

You can park up at The Crown pub car park for £3 (free if you have a hot meal inside) or at a national park car park nearby.

The moment you step through the door at the Ryedale Folk Museum, it feels like stepping back in time and immersing yourself in a different period.

I can still remember visiting the attraction in the 80s while a primary school pupil, where some were wearing luminous socks (not necessarily matching) and listening to WHAM! cassette tapes on their walkmans (showing my age now!) on the coach trip over – and once inside the museum, having to research the answers to a questionnaire, by reading the various information boards.

It’s hard to think that the three reconstructed buildings there were all destined for demolition, but thankfully, were moved piece by piece to the village to form the start of the museum as we know it today.

The beautiful village of Hutton-le-Hole.

You can explore these historic buildings, including cruck houses (complete with witching post), a foundry and a 15th Century crofters cottage.

Stick your head inside the grocer’s shop, and you will see tins of foodstuffs from a different era, some of which are not much older than items in my own pantry.

It is well worth have a look round the current exhibition, Believe it or Not? which features more than 200 objects exploring folk beliefs and ‘magical thinking’ as well as the traditions and rituals of our ancestors - and whether we are still ‘magical thinkers’ today.

Evidence of curious countryside superstitions included using dead mice in folk medicine to cure fevers and bed wetting.

A look inside the old chemist's at Ryedale Folk Museum.

Some were even cooked and put into jam sandwiches.

There’s still time to catch the exhibition, which is on until November 17.

It is worth noting that your admission will give you a year’s entry to the museum and also includes a small discount at the local tearooms.

There are picnic areas within the grounds if, like us, you want to take your own sarnies and cakes.

And once you’ve finished exploring this lovely little attraction and fancy making a day of it, the likes of Pickering, Malton and Helmsley are all within easy commute by car.