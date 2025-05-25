My experience visiting the fascinating Tank Week at Eden Camp near Malton

He was straight on the internet pouring over the details of the tanks on display, with the working Sherman M50 causing particular excitement.

Tank Week invites visitors to witness the might of armoured warfare up close in a fully immersive programme of events, exhibitions, and interactive experiences - all set against the authentic backdrop of Eden Camp’s original WWII-era prisoner of war camp.

The camp still very much has that aura as you approach the entrance, you feel as though you are driving onto a military base as you pull up to the pay window to buy (or show) your ticket.

Once inside there is ample parking and free-roaming visitors everywhere!

Now I’ll be honest, military history really isn’t my thing, and machines designed to do damage to each other are probably less so, but Eden Camp has a secret weapon in Site and Restorations Manager Frank Wood.

It’s fair to say that Frank, who has worked at Eden Camp for 26 years, is both charismatic and extraordinarily knowledgeable.

Frank was beaming as he drove the CRV (T) 23B Scimitar around the museum ready for what was to be a very engaging talk.

The museum, which had seemed fairly quiet, suddenly appeared to be full of people, as enthusiasts of all ages flocked to the car park outside the Heritage Hall to listen to Frank speak.

Frank’s friendly and engaging patter encouraged the crowd to answer questions, and young and old alike were keen to oblige.

I learned an incredible amount about the Scimitar, including why it ISN’T a tank, and its fascinating history of use during the Falklands War.

And then it was time for the Sherman to appear. I swear Mr French did a little dance as it was driven out of the shed!

I won’t spoil it for you, but the tank’s ownership history is fascinating, and suffice it to say, we even found out why a Lebanese emblem adorns the tank.

After the talk, we were free to roam the museum or to go and chat with Frank - and we did both, discovering more about Frank’s role at the museum and the Crocodile tank which Eden Camp is currently in the process of restoring.

The former POW huts are all numbered and a clever system of enter at one end and leave at the other keeps visitors moving without walking into each other.

I was fascinated.

Hut 3 was, in short, amazing, as you are transported from the Yorkshire countryside to the interior of a submarine.

But it was Hut 5, The Blitz Experience that really captivated me, with its sounds, smells and even heat from the bomb-hit burning buildings.

Eden Camp is a great family day out, there is a cafe with staff in 1940s attire, playgrounds and interactive games for youngsters to enjoy and, of course, a well-stocked shop for you to take with you a souvenir of your visit.

Tank Week runs until June 1, with demonstrations three times a day.

To find out more visit: https://edencamp.co.uk/

1 . Tank Week at Eden Camp The iconic image of Eden Camp Photo: Louise French Photo Sales

2 . Tank Week at Eden Camp The Sherman M50 in the Heritage Hall Photo: Louise French Photo Sales

3 . Tank Week at Eden Camp Frank Wood answers questions from the top of the CRV (T) Scimitar - ably assisted by Kenneth Photo: Louise French Photo Sales