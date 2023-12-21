With Louise Tomlinson, co-founder of an innovative, ambitious and ultra-local Scarborough holiday lets business

We started up a couple of years ago.

We invested our savings in a buy-to-let, and when the post-Covid UK holiday boom came we found a block of two apartments that were fairly run down, and completed a full refurbishment to transform them into holiday lets. I set up a website and branding once we knew we wanted to scale and grow.

At first, both of us continued working full-time – I as a book-keeper and Richard as an actor and teacher.

We grew to 12 apartments in the first year and now manage 19 properties with a capacity of 80.

Each morning I check for new bookings but everything possible is automated.

When someone books, confirmation goes to the guest and to our cleaners.

The guest receives property and area info then, nearer to arrival, lockbox code, directions and our number.

Departure information is automated, and our cleaners use software to complete a changeover checklist, including if anything needs fixing.

Richard handles all of the maintenance and co-ordinates any trades that may be needed.

We have two part-time cleaners, plus one self-employed, and we use two cleaning companies.

Each looks after certain properties and takes pride in high standards.

In winter we try to keep everyone’s hours up with decorating and deep-cleans.

I set up the all the software for the company – I had training in automating systems, but changing channel manager – which is our main software to prevent double bookings – presented some problems this year.

Setting up is a lot of work at the beginning, but great systems create freedom and the ability to scale.

Lunch is a bite at home then I have meetings with investors, management clients or landlords.

I get involved with marketing, though we have help with social media.

I have an assistant in the Philippines who responds to guest queries.

I also look for new properties – we’ve converted a former guesthouse on North Marine Road into four luxury apartments and we’re currently buying a block of three flats on Columbus Ravine.

Scarborough is full of opportunities and will always attract tourists.

Competition has increased though: residential landlords are under pressure from licensing and taxes and are moving into holiday lets.

But at the same time, hotels are closing down.

It’s vital there’s plenty to do – the Spa and Open Air Theatre run great events and we get good business from the cricket, but the town needs a tourist office.

The new cinema complex should be great.

We have goals to double our portfolio over the next two years.

We are looking to buy larger houses with multiple bedrooms and also take on more managed clients.

See loclproperties.co.uk for more information.

Interview by Yolanda Carslaw.