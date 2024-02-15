My Scarborough Day - with Annie Nickson, co-owner of St Michael’s Guest House, Columbus Ravine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Once we’ve finished serving, Alex knocks something up for us, and we join our guests in the dining room. Everyone has a story, and the room reverberates with laughter.

We wash up, say goodbye to any departing guests, then I tackle the bedrooms while Alex cleans the bathrooms. We send bottom sheets and duvet covers to Helpin’ Hands, and wash towels and pillowcases in-house.

We bought St Michael’s in July 2021. Alex and I had recently moved in together in West Yorkshire, and although I loved my job in education, lockdown taught us life is for living. We decided it was time for a lifestyle change, so began looking for properties to Airbnb, as we knew staycations would be huge.

Annie Nickson, co-owner of St Michael’s Guest House on Columbus Ravine.

We searched all over, but Scarborough was close to my heart – I have fond memories of holidaying with extended family where I’d sing for 2ps on the beach. Also, I trained to be a teacher at North Riding College.

Alex fell in love with Scarbados, and we noticed a few B&Bs fell within our budget. St Michael’s was successful, and had advance bookings, including arrivals the day we moved in.

We have six en-suite rooms, each with a theme, and we display local artists’ work. In winter, we take one-nighters, but in high season it’s three nights, unless a gap needs filling. We do well from cricket/golfing weeks, biking at Oliver’s Mount, Cleveland Way walkers, and the Open-Air Theatre, SJT and Spa events – one guest has attended the Scarborough Spa Orchestra concerts for 70 years. There’s always something going on – sci-fi/chess weekends – but many people come just because it’s Scarborough.

For each booking, I send confirmation by text, so guests know they can contact me directly – it’s a personalised service, plus a history of each guest’s stay.

Alex goes shopping; bacon, sausages and black pudding come from TS Horsley, eggs from Wolds Eggs, and we use refills for things like soap.

In summer, we may work 14-hour days, with multiple changeovers, admin, DIY and laundry. Some days, I need a nap!

We grab free time whenever we can. Once our guests are happily welcomed, we go to the beach or have a lunchtime date. We love testing scones and teapots in local cafes; St Martin’s on the Hill and Peasholm Park score highly! I sing in a choir, attend St Peter’s Church, where I volunteer visiting ill parishioners in care homes, and run Children’s Liturgy. We belong to Scarborough Borough Guest Accommodation Providers which provides great support and holds fantastic social events.

We love running the B&B because it’s sociable; some guests become friends, and a couple attended our wedding at the Spa’s Suncourt last August.

Bookings for 2024 are good and in 30 months, with 2,500-plus people through the door, we can count on one hand the ones we wouldn’t welcome back.

Info: stmichaelsscarborough.com