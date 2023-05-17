Mysterious knitter creates miniature tribute to Pulp’s opening night in Bridlington
Pulp fever has spread across Bridlington in light of their reunion tour, and someone has created a miniature knitted tribute which has delighted both the band and Bridlington residents alike.
Bridlington Spa will be the first venue for the Pulp reunion tour, which will be their first concert since their hiatus in 2013.
The iconic Britpop band comes to Bridlington Spa on Friday May 26, which will be their long-awaited opening night.
The band will then play at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Sunday, July 9.
The tickets to these event sold out within seconds and the build up to the reunion has inspired a mystery creative in Bridlington.
Opposite Bridlington Spa, an unusual hand-knitted post box topper has appeared.
It colourfully depicts the full band in miniature, Jarvis Cocker with his signature glasses and outlandish pose.
The band’s name has also been hand knitted, freestanding in bright colours and framing the miniature masterpiece.
The official Pulp instagram account said: “Amazing! Hope it is still there when we arrive!”
A spokesperson from Bridlington Spa said “We are all incredibly excited to welcome PULP to Bridlington Spa on Friday 26 May as they open their reunion tour here in Bridlington.
"The letterbox topper is incredible, and we can't wait to see Jarvis's reaction."
Email [email protected] if you have any information about the creator of this miniature masterpiece.