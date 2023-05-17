News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

Mysterious knitter creates miniature tribute to Pulp’s opening night in Bridlington

Pulp fever has spread across Bridlington in light of their reunion tour, and someone has created a miniature knitted tribute which has delighted both the band and Bridlington residents alike.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 17th May 2023, 13:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 15:01 BST

Bridlington Spa will be the first venue for the Pulp reunion tour, which will be their first concert since their hiatus in 2013.

The iconic Britpop band comes to Bridlington Spa on Friday May 26, which will be their long-awaited opening night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The band will then play at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Sunday, July 9.

The Pulp knitted tribute has caused a stir on social media, even getting comments from the band's official instagram.The Pulp knitted tribute has caused a stir on social media, even getting comments from the band's official instagram.
The Pulp knitted tribute has caused a stir on social media, even getting comments from the band's official instagram.
Most Popular

The tickets to these event sold out within seconds and the build up to the reunion has inspired a mystery creative in Bridlington.

Opposite Bridlington Spa, an unusual hand-knitted post box topper has appeared.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It colourfully depicts the full band in miniature, Jarvis Cocker with his signature glasses and outlandish pose.

The band’s name has also been hand knitted, freestanding in bright colours and framing the miniature masterpiece.

The official Pulp instagram account said: “Amazing! Hope it is still there when we arrive!”

A spokesperson from Bridlington Spa said “We are all incredibly excited to welcome PULP to Bridlington Spa on Friday 26 May as they open their reunion tour here in Bridlington.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The letterbox topper is incredible, and we can't wait to see Jarvis's reaction."

Email [email protected] if you have any information about the creator of this miniature masterpiece.

Read More
How you can see the N-Dubz show for free in our great giveaway
Related topics:Bridlington SpaBridlington