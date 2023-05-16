N-Dubz at Scarborough Open Air Theatre: here's how you can see the show for free in our great giveaway
Hip-hop trio N-Dubz are due to perform at The Open Air Theatre in Scarborough on July 20 – and we have teamed up with the organisers to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets to the show.
For six years from 2006 to 2012, N-Dubz dominated the UK charts and the media alike, selling 1.3 million albums, with their first two albums Uncle B and Against All Odds certified Platinum in the UK.
In 2009 they hit number one on the UK Singles Chart with the Number One – their smash-hit collaboration with Tinchy Stryder – and are also four-time MOBO award winners.
They have taken time out in the studio to record new material but returned last year with the release of single Charmer, featuring their trademark storytelling via the slick raps of Dappy and Fazer, alongside singer Tulisa’s sassy vocals.
All you need to do to win a pair of tickets to the show is answer this question:
What were N-Dubz’s first two albums called?
Email your answers marked N-Dubz competition to [email protected] and please state whether you would prefer tickets for the standing area or seats. Deadline is May 26.
N-Dubz join Sting, Pulp, Olly Murs, Rag n Bone Man, Tom Grennan, Hollywood Vampires and the week-long run of the international touring production of Mamma Mia! at Scarborough OAT this coming summer.