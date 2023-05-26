National Literacy Trust thanks ‘heroes’ for changing children’s futures in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey

The National Literacy Trust has 31 volunteers, or ‘Literacy Champions’ throughout Filey, Whitby and Scarborough and because of these volunteers, people can pick up free books along the coast.

They can be found through community bookshelves, pop-up book giveaways, and people can access resources and activities to help them at home as well as taking part in reading groups to discover a love of reading with friends.

These volunteer-led activities help those living on the North Yorkshire Coast succeed at school, and access more opportunities in the job market.

One of the Literacy Champtions leading a workshop and gifting books at Easter.

Having strong literacy levels can also improve the physical and mental health of those living in these towns and even increase their life expectancy.

With the continued support of Literacy Champions, the National Literacy Trust, through its local campaign, Our Stories, will carry on empowering and encouraging children and families to discover the joy of reading and writing.

A spokesperson for the National Literacy Trust said: “It is also heart-warming to see our volunteers grow in confidence and experience, and witness how their work provides opportunity and inspiration for them, as well as the people they support.

“Our Stories’ volunteer Literacy Champions are making a real and lasting difference in their local communities, whether it’s in their school, place of worship, or even over the garden fence.

Literacy Chamption Jane telling stories at 'Our Summer Of Stories'.

“That’s why we want to celebrate our fantastic team of indispensable volunteers.

“Filey, Whitby and Scarborough are so lucky to have so many who find the time to give something back, and who have made the choice to help others succeed.

“So thank you to all of Our Stories’ Literacy Champions and all who get involved with our events and activities, for the time, effort, and support you offer to us.

“I sincerely hope that you will continue supporting the National Literacy Trust in the years to come, and I am looking forward to seeing and hearing more about your amazing stories.”

If you would like to volunteer with the National Literacy Trust, or find out more about becoming a Literacy Champion, visit literacytrust.org.uk/volunteer or you can send an email to [email protected]

