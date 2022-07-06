National Lottery winners clean-up along Sandsend Beach – collecting 25 bags of waste

The team of Lottery winners at Sandsend Beach. Photo by Peter Powell.

Motivated by the work of the charity The 2 Minute Foundation to make a difference through simple acts, the group volunteered to spend a morning scouring the coastline for litter and tiny pieces of plastic waste which can be devastating to marine animals.

They managed to collect more than 25 sacks of waste while operating on the beach during the morning.

The National Lottery winners, with a combined wealth of almost £25m, had been playing their role in helping to keep the Yorkshire coast pristine and litter free as the school summer holidays approach.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

24 winners help collect litter during the sweep of the beach. Photo by Peter Powell.

The team focused their litter-picking skills on Whitby beach, which is among the top 10 beaches in Yorkshire and has been awarded Blue Flag Status for 2022.

Claire Giner, from the The 2 Minute Foundation, said: “Sadly there is a huge amount of rubbish floating in our seas and oceans, and every day the tide brings it ashore.

“Today’s litter pick shows what can be achieved in a short space of time and we encourage others to do the same this summer to help save marine animals, even if you can only spare two minutes.”

Terry Kennedy and Kay Yoxal clean up at Sandsend Beach. Photo by Peter Powell.