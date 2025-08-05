Whitby Lit Fest will welcome TV presenter Steph McGovern and national treasure Miriam Margolyes.

A celebrated playwright, a national treasure and a host of best-selling authors and household names take part in the first ever Whitby Lit Fest.

More than 50 authors will take part in venues across town from Thursday November 6 to Sunday November.

Crime-writing icon Lee Child will discuss his 30th Jack Reacher book, Exit Strategy as well as his first book of autobiographical essays, Reacher: The Stories Behind the Stories.

He’ll be in conversation with the author, barrister and TV personality, Rob Rinder.

Lee Childs and Rob Rinder have also been confirmed for the first-ever Whitby Lit Fest.

The bestselling author has a series of novels inspired by his experiences as a barrister: The Trial, The Suspect and The Protest.

Sir Alan Ayckbourn – the former Artistic Director of the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough – will be interviewed by Whitby Lit Fest patron, author and former BBC Radio 4 producer, Kate Fenton.

The Olivier and Tony Award winning playwright promises a funny, insightful glimpse into his craft.

National treasure Miriam Margolyes will bring her latest book The Little Book of Miriam to Whitby.

Whitby Lit Fest logo.

The BAFTA-winning actress and Charles Dickens’ afficionado will be in conversation with the writer and historian, Lucinda Hawksley – Dickens’ great, great, great granddaughter.

Lucinda will also host an author talk and dinner at The White Horse and Griffin, the original coaching inn where Dickens stayed while visiting Whitby.

Steph McGovern will discuss her debut crime thriller, Deadline with the CWA Dagger-award winning author, Anna Mazzola. Hailing from Middlesborough, Steph began her career as a producer on Radio 4 Today, before moving to BBC news, and presenting her own magazine show, Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Former Blue Peter presenter - Scream Queen Yvette Fielding will talk about her experiences on TV’s Most Haunted, as well as hosting a bespoke children’s event on her new book set in Whitby – The Vampire of Whitby.

Whitby also welcomes Shaun Usher, whose book Letters of Note evolved into Letters Live featuring A-list actors reading out the letters on iconic stages in London, New York, LA, and Venice.

He’ll be discussing his new book, Diaries of Note 366 Lives, One Day at a Time.

One of the UK’s most original voices on nature, Rob Cowen, will talk about his genre-defying book, The North Road.

Rob will be in conversation with Jenn Ashworth, whose memoir, The Parallel Path follows her transformative walk along the Wainwright coast-to-coast path.

A mini-crime wave hits Whitby as Belinda Bauer discusses her literary thriller, The Impossible Thing, with Leeds author Steve Mosby (writing as Alex North).

His book The Whisper Man, has been adapted for Netflix starring Robert de Niro.

Steve will be discussing his latest, The Man Made of Smoke.

Crime writers Abir Mukherjee and Vaseem Khan will be discussing their new books, The Burning Grounds and Quantum of Menace.

The festival asks big questions with author James Bailey’s The Meaning of Life: Letters from Extraordinary People and their Answer to Life’s Biggest Question.

Psychotherapist Joshua Fletcher brings his entertaining insights into therapy with his book, And How Does That Make You Feel? Everything you (n)ever wanted to know about therapy.

A number of books set in Whitby will be celebrated at the festival.

Whitby takes centre stage with Paul Magrs’ Brenda and Effie Mystery series of supernatural books.

Paul will be in conversation about the books - and Whitby - as a location, with the TV producer, Barry Ryan, from Free@Last TV.

Local authors include Amanda Mason, who was born and brought up in Whitby, with her chilling ghost story, The Hiding Place.

Jo Moseley and Sara Barnes talk of the transformative power of nature and how we can find adventure and joy in later life.

Scarborough’s Rowan Coleman leads a panel on romance fiction, with Jess Kitching, presenting their latest books.

Rebeka Russell, who runs the publishing imprint Manderley Press will discuss her 2026 release, Storm Jameson’s Whitby-inspired novel The Moon is Making.

New Writing North records their Working Class Library podcast in front of a live audience, with author and editor Richard Benson (The Farm, The Valley) and special guest author, Adelle Stripe (Basenotes).

There will also be book-inspired folk music with Between the Covers from former bookseller Paul Armfield and a musical afternoon of traditional ballads led by Sunday Times best-selling author, Amy Jeffs (Storyland, Wild).

Other events include a celebration of the BBC’s Shipping Forecast, which celebrates its 100th anniversary with Kathy Biggs (Attention All Shipping) and Rob Stepney, (Good Occasionally Rhyming), and a look at the forgotten women in history with authors Anna Mazzola, Liz Hyder, and Donna Moore.

They’ll also be an exploration of the Mitford sisters with Rob Rinder and Leticia Lentini, owner of Whitby’s The Crow Emporium, who will be joined by relatives of the Mitford clan.

Ann Dinsdale from the Bronte Society presents Let Me In: The Brontes in Bricks and Mortar with writer Sharon Wright and journalist, Julie Akhurst.

And investigative journalist Rose George presents Every Last Fish, her explosive expose of the fishing industry’s misdeeds.

The festival will also run a series of events for children and young people, including author talks and creative workshops.

It welcomes children’s author, Emma Carroll, among others, who fittingly brings her brand-new book Dracula’s Daughters to Whitby.

There will be a poetry and short story writing competition for children, supported by The National Literacy Trust.

A poetry strand also features including Wendy Pratt, Bob Beagrie, Harry Gallagher and more.

Lois Kirtlan, Committee Chair of the Whitby Lit Fest, said: "We’re really proud of the incredible line-up we’ve secured for the inaugural festival, and can’t wait to give everyone a warm welcome.

"Autumn is a beautiful time of year to experience Whitby, and there can’t be anything better than escaping to the seaside with the promise of a good book and to meet like-minds.”

Tickets go on sale on August 5and are available at the official website Whitby Lit Fest - Inspired by and Celebrating Whitby.