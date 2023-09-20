Nearly Famous to rock Scarborough 'one last time' in memory of band members
The charity gig, which is to support Scarborough Macmillan nurses, will be held on Saturday October 7 at the Roscoe Rooms from 7.30-11:30pm.
Nearly Famous is made up of local members from original groups that played in the early sixties and seventies.
The group comprises of Jonty Hartley ‘ Jonty and the Strangers’, Pete Liley from ‘Moonshots and Mandrakes’, Bob Woodyatt from ‘the Incas’, Pete Jackson and, this year, Pete Hudson who both played with Brave New World.
Local DJ Paul Murray will compere the evening which will include a guest set from Pete Liley, Paul Garbutt, Dave Cook and Phil Hegarty.
Pete has produced a CD which includes all the band members and guest artists with proceeds going to the charity.
Tickets are on sale from Record Revivals, Northway, Scarborough price £10.