Neuter Your Ex for Valentine's Day - Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary's fantastic Valentine's Day fundraiser takes off
Are we all in the romantic mood?
With Valentine’s Day rapidly approaching, Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary has come up with an exclusive offer.
For a £10 donation, they will neuter and name a feral cat after your ex!
"That's right! Your ex's name will be added to our feral cat name tin,” they said on their Facebook page.
"We will neuter the cat, ensuring they no longer break hearts by contributing to the feral cat population.
You can click here to donate – and don't forget to give them the name!
Paypal is [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.