Route YC, the organisation behind Yorkshire’s ultimate road trip, has teamed up with Dirt Dash Ltd to launch the Kinesis UK Yorkshire Coast Dirt Dash cycle event.

This inaugural bike-packing cycle event starts and finishes in Whitby and is being funded by Yorkshire Coast BID.

This new event takes place on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14.

Similar to the Lezyne Cateran Dirt Dash and Dunoon Dirt Dash in Scotland, the Kinesis UK Yorkshire Coast Dirt Dash is a self-supported gravel bikepacking event, taking cyclists in two days around the dramatic scenery of the Yorkshire coast and North York Moors National Park.

What better way for cyclists of all abilities to experience the Yorkshire coastline in a friendly and supportive environment.

It will cost £95 (£90 for Cycling UK members) and riders can sign up online here at www.dirtdash.cc/yorkshire.

Riders will be provided with a GPX file for the 98 mile-long route (157km), an electronic rider briefing, access to a support vehicle, an overnight camp site, evening meal and breakfast.

Markus Stitz, Director of Dirt Dash Ltd, said: "Route YC offers some of the most inspirational coastal and countryside scenery in the UK.

"After six months of careful planning, we successfully launched the new Route YC cycle network in January.

"These 12 routes cover a variety of terrain to suit all kinds of cyclists and were carefully designed and tested by world-renowned adventure cyclists, Mark Beaumont and Jenny Graham.

"By offering a bikepacking event, like the Kinesis UK Yorkshire Coast Dirt Dash, we are enabling people from across the UK the opportunity to try one of these new cycle routes and get off the beaten track and discover what the region has to offer.”

Kerry Carruthers, CEO of Route YC, said: "As part of our new cycling campaign for 2024, we’re really excited to be offering people a variety of new ways to create their own adventure on the Yorkshire Coast.

"We want to encourage visitors to think about more sustainable and eco-friendly ways to travel and immerse themselves in local experiences, as well as enjoy the best local food and drink along the way.

"The Kinesis UK Yorkshire Coast Dirt Dash event fits well into our campaign of attracting cyclists from around the UK and internationally.

"These routes are easily accessible from the Hull Ferry Terminal as well as the national rail network.

"London cyclists can reach Scarborough from London Kings Cross in just three hours.”

Spaces for the 2024 Kinesis UK Yorkshire Coast Dirt Dash are limited to 150.

More information about the event visit the Dirt Dash website, on Facebook and Instagram.

The new cycle route itineraries, developed in partnership with navigation and route planning app Komoot, are available at www.routeyc.co.uk/cycling.

For more information about getting on your bike along Route YC - Yorkshire’s ultimate road trip head to www.routeyc.co.uk.

‘Edge of Heaven - Mark Beaumont, Jenny Graham & Markus Stitz explore the Yorkshire Coast on Route YC’ is available to watch on YouTube here.

‘The Dirt Dashes - a short documentary’ is available to watch on YouTube here.