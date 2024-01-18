New A-Z book on Bridlington to be unveiled by author Richard M Jones at Central Library

Bridlington-based author Richard M Jones is set to unveil his new book next month at a special launch event.

Bridlington-based author Richard M Jones with his new book entitled ‘A-Z of Bridlington’.

On Thursday, February 15 an event at Bridlington Central Library will be held to publicise his latest book which is entitled ‘A-Z of Bridlington’.

The A-Z series has been very popular over the years with Amberley releasing a series of these similar-looking books on towns and cities around the UK including many of the Yorkshire places such as Leeds, Hull, Whitby, Halifax and Beverley.

Mr Jones said: “Published by Amberley, this is my 21st book and the talk here will be focusing on the history of the town as well as various interesting and quirky facts that many people would walk past without realising.

“Who was the first baby born at Bridlington Hospital?

"What happened to a ship named HMS Bridlington?

"Why did Bridlington suddenly have film stars descend on the town in 2014?

"Where can you see an air raid siren in the town centre?

"All these questions are covered with so much more, showing that this small town of three major areas grew into the fascinating and popular tourist resort today.

"From when it was mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086 to having the King and Queen engraved into the Priory, this book takes the reader through the history of the people, the hotels, entertainment venues and the ships that have called this East Yorkshire town their home.

"The event is free and starts at 3pm and it is recommended that you book ahead due to limited seating spaces.

"Copies of this book and my other 20 publications will be available to purchase after the talk and signed on request.

"For those who cannot make the launch, the book is available via the Amberley publishing website and of course on Amazon where copies can be pre-ordered.”

Mr Jones has a passion for local history, shipwrecks and unearthing new war stories, and his research has led to a number of blue plaques being placed around Bridlington to commemorate the town’s heroes.