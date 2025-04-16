New acting for the stage workshops to be held in Lealholm, near Whitby

The free taster session will take place on April 30

Award winning North Yorkshire based theatre company, Everwitch Theatre, will be bringing a free inclusive taster session in Acting for the Stage for adults to the Ley Hall in Lealholm.

The taster session takes place on Wednesday April 30 from 6.30-7.30pm as part of Everwitch Theatre’s rural outreach programme.

“It’s a fun opportunity for people from the Esk Valley and the surrounding area to try out their storytelling and improvisation skills as well as perhaps performing from a short script to see if it’s for them,” said director and performer Helena Fox who will lead the taster session.

“Drama workshops are a great way to exercise your brain with concentration, memory and focus games, and gently exercise your body with relaxing warm ups, before you get down to acting!”

Everwitch Theatre, who are shortly to be touring North Yorkshire with their VE DAY 80 double bill of film and spoken word performance to York Army Museum, Pocklington Arts Centre, Harrogate Theatre, Ripon Theatre Festival and The Galtres Centre, said they are very excited to be delivering this taster session in the heart of the Esk Valley and North York Moors.

“We hope that following the taster session, people will have enjoyed it enough to join regular relaxed and inclusive weekly workshop in acting at the Ley Hall - starting on Wednesday May 7,” said Helena.

“We’ll be hoping to work more in these communities going forward in partnership with Glaisdale’s 3 Minute Arts CIC.”

Previously Everwitch have run a ten week acting course in Ryedale, from which two local participants went on to audition and perform in professional productions nationally and in Leeds.

“But,” said Helena, “the sessions are as much about just having fun playing and expressing yourself in a friendly environment as they are about developing your acting skills.”

Regular workshops will be £8 per session with some subsidies available on request.

For more information or to sign up for the FREE taster please email [email protected] or phone 07746 034101.