New Andy Man's Club set to open at Whitby Town Football Club stadium - here's when

Andy Man’s Club is coming to Whitby to help men who are going through storms in their lives.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Dec 2023, 15:34 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 15:57 GMT
The charity organisation is opening Andy Man’s Club number 172 at Whitby Town Football Club’s Towbar Express stadium, on January 8 at 7pm, and every Monday excluding bank holidays from then on.

The group is free to attend for any man over the age of 18, with no registration required.

It was founded after the death of Andy Roberts.

Whitby Town Football Club is the venue for the new Andy Man's Club Whitby.Whitby Town Football Club is the venue for the new Andy Man's Club Whitby.
Andy gave no indication to his family that he was feeling suicidal, as a result, his brother-in-law, Luke Ambler, and mother, Elaine Roberts, founded the club in the hope that men who struggled to open up had a safe space to do so.

In the long-term, the charity aims to have a location within 30 minutes’ travel of any man in the UK.

Email info@andymans club.co.uk or visit the website www.andymansclub,co.uk to find out more.

