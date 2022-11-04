Set to open to the public on Monday, November 7, Aldgate Vets will be offering 24/7 care for sick and injured animals, something which has never been available locally before.

Aldgate vets has been in business for 90 years, and is the only remaining independent, non-corporate practice in Driffield and Bridlington.

Their aim is to preserve the tradition of a high standard of care in a compassionate and down-to-earth manner.

The directors of the new practice with team members in the reception of the new practice; most importantly including Nuala the spaniel.

The hospital will provide specialised services for their patients, offering locals access to higher-level care they previously would have had to travel hours to receive.

The new hospital will provide additional treatment options for the animals in their care including hydrotherapy, a CT scanner, an ultrasound and endoscopy room, three brand-new surgical theatres and a specialised dental theatre.

Hydrotherapy may seem an unusual service to offer pets, however the heated pool and underwater treadmill offers pets with mobility issues a way to regain their strength, helping to soothe arthritis and even helping them lose weight.

The hospital is immaculate, modern and professional, with a large, bright reception which even includes separate waiting areas for cats and dogs to keep stress levels to a minimum.

The new animal hospital is located in a prime spot on busy Hilderthorpe Road in Bridlington.

Gill Bailey, veterinarian and director commented: “24-hour care is just not available in this area, so to have staff on premises all night, being able to monitor inpatients- I just think it is incredible to be able to offer that service to the community”

In regards to the new CT scanner, Ms Bailey added “Being able to offer more imaging enables us to plan better procedures and better treatment options for patients without having to refer them to hospitals in West Yorkshire, which is what we had to do previously.”

At a time where practices are stretched with a shortage of vets, the new hospital will have a team of 70 people including 20 vets, 16 nurses, and 8 veterinary care assistants as well as a dedicated rehab team.

The practice can now accept new patients while many others are forced to turn them away or refer patients further afield.

Eleanor Wilkinson, Hydrotherapist, with Nuala the spaniel in the new hydrotherapy treadmill.

This will improve the services that pet owners in Bridlington and surrounding areas will have access to and means more patients can be seen faster than ever before.