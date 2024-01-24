New app and website on the way for Yorkshire-based bus operator Transdev

Yorkshire-based bus operator Transdev are preparing their Spring launch for a new online customer experience.

Innovative Yorkshire-based bus operator Transdev today reveals plans for an all new customer app and retail website to make bus travel simpler and easier in 2024.

The forward-thinking firm first launched its ‘Transdev Go’ app in 2017, and as the bus operator accelerated its post-pandemic business recovery, numbers using its existing app doubled in just 18 months to February 2023, with over 100,000 users a month.

Transdev Go is now the first choice for up to four out of ten customers buying tickets before travel – and the bus operator says the time is right to build on its success with a switch to a new app and website planned for Spring of this year.

Transdev has signed up Bexley-based Rise Digital Media to develop and maintain its all-new Transdev Go app and website, replacing previous supplier Passenger.

Rise already provides its fully integrated ‘BusHub Mobility Platform’ app and web-based products for several UK bus firms, including Rotala-owned operators Preston Bus and Diamond, and a range of UK independents including Leicester-based Centrebus and Berkshire’s White Bus.

Transdev Commercial Manager Matt Burley said: “We’re delighted that Rise Digital Media, which has built a positive reputation for high quality and innovation in the public transport sector, is to design and maintain an exciting new online retail and information hub for us from this Spring.

“Our all-new Transdev Go app will offer a simpler ticket purchasing experience with new ways to pay, while placing a clearer emphasis on our well-established and popular brands with an even easier path for our customers to find their ideal ticket and journey.

“Our bold and innovative plan for a new customer app and website shows our commitment to improving our digital information portals, while paving the way for an industry-leading customised retail experience.

“We know how important it is in today’s tech-driven marketplace to continually improve our online presence, and we’re looking forward to developing new ways to communicate with our customers in new ways to improve their journey from planning to completion.”

Rise Digital Media CEO Scott James said: "We are delighted to be working with Transdev, a tech-leading operator in the industry, to empower their passengers on the go with our innovative app and user-friendly website, improving their journey experience.

“Seamlessly connecting passengers with schedules, booking options and real-time updates, we're committed to enhancing convenience and accessibility in travel. We look forward to a close working relationship with Transdev for many years to come."

Finishing touches are currently being made to Transdev’s new app and website content and designs, with more detail to be revealed closer to the Spring 2024 launch.