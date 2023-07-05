News you can trust since 1882
New ATM and changes to exterior of Scarborough HSBC bank approved by council

A new ATM is to be installed in Scarborough town centre following the approval of plans.
By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:52 BST

A new replacement ATM is set to be installed at the Scarborough branch of the HSBC bank, which is located at 33, St Nicholas Street.

The bank, which is located within the town’s conservation area, is a Grade-II Listed three-storey stone building with a “particularly balanced main elevation” and two feature entrance doors at each end.

The bank’s two outer bays have raised sills and incorporate an ATM and a night safe and the applicant has now been granted permission to replace the existing ATM with a more up-to-date unit.

A new ATM is to be installed in Scarborough town centre following the approval of plans.
A new ATM is to be installed in Scarborough town centre following the approval of plans.
The council also approved the installation of a replacement advertisement sign above the ATM “to draw customers’ attention to its existence”.

A report by the planning authority states that ATMs are a “useful community facility that benefits both local customers and visitors, particularly outside of bank-trading times”.

Whilst particular consideration was given to the Listed nature of the building, the planning authority concluded that the new unit would not have a greater impact on the character or heritage of the bank than the current ATM.

Consideration was also given to the scheme’s impact on amenity, with the council noting that “whilst there can be some noise and disturbance created when customers use the machines, this would not amount to an appreciable loss of amenity enjoyed by nearby residents, as the upper floors of many of the surrounding buildings are in residential use.”

It added: “The replacement ATM will not create any additional noise or visits at unsociable hours than the existing machine, and being the town centre, a level of noise is to be expected:”

In approving the scheme on Wednesday, July 5, the planning authority stated: “The proposed development as submitted is acceptable and the application was therefore approved without the need for further proactive action.”

