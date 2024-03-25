New BBC TV show features Bridlington as celebrity chef cooks up a ‘Fabulous Feast’ for the local RNLI

Chef Andi Oliver with volunteers of Bridlington RNLI. Photo courtesy of RNLI/Mike Milner.

The volunteers from Bridlington RNLI will feature in a new 8-part series to be aired on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, starting Wednesday March 27. The programme, which is a totally new series to the BBC, will see the acclaimed chef and restauranteur bring her party skills to various locations across the UK, and Bridlington will feature in this new and exciting series.

It will feature all the communities visited in the series in which Andi brings her delicious food, good vibes and great music to bring people together and lift the soul.

The programme was filmed over a number of days last summer and sees not only the volunteers at Bridlington RNLI featured but also many other businesses around the town as well as the Bridlington Sea Cadets, locals and holidaymakers enjoying not only the wonderful fish inspired food but also the amazing atmosphere created at the event.

Chef Andi Oliver said: “The highlight from this series, is that I think it’s really an honour to travel the country and meet people who are doing such extraordinary work. I just feel that every town I have been to and every community that I have engaged with, I have just met people who are showing the best of themselves and show us how we can live if we do really work hard and do it right”.