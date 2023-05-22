They say most viewers should notice very little disruption, if any, as the new mast uses the same channels and frequencies as the 80m tower that was previously providing signals.

Anyone who experiences disruption, or a loss of services, is first asked to perform a retune and to call the helpline on 0800 121 4828 if any problem persists.

The mast had to be installed after the previous one was damaged in a fire in August 2021.

The new Bilsdale TV mast.

Shuja Khan, Chief Executive at Arqiva, hailed it as a “significant moment” in the restoration of services from the new mast, adding: “Most people will now be receiving TV signals from the new mast, as it is in the same place as the old one.

“If you experience any loss of service, and a retune doesn’t bring back your TV channels then visit bilsdalemast.co.uk or call the helpline on 0800 121 4828.

“I’m pleased that we have been able to switch it on today but our work is not finished.

"While our first priority has been returning the main TV channels, additional services such as radio and mobile phone coverage, will follow in the coming weeks and months, so the hard work on site continues.”

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “The fire at the Bilsdale mast affected so many people and it has been an extremely challenging job to introduce the replacement transmitter.

“We have remained in close contact with Arqiva since the fire to ensure that we have kept our residents updated and reflected their concerns.”

A small number of households may temporarily lose high definition (HD) services for a few weeks until additional antennae are installed, however all HD channels can be watched in standard definition in the interim.

The fire damaged mast was safely brought down in October 2021, and Project Restore website launched the same month.

Arqiva said a signal was restored to more than 99% of affected households by May 2022.