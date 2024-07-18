New book published detailing 75 years of Malton and Norton's Fire Brigade

'On The Run' details 75 years of the history of Norton and Malton Fire Brigade

An on-call firefighter has published a book about the history of Malton Fire Station to raise funds for The Firefighters Charity.

Crew Manager Ian Orledge’s 50 page book titled ‘On The Run. The History of Malton & Norton’s Fire Brigade’ concentrates on the period between 1885 and 1960.

It features some fascinating unseen photos of Malton’s Fire Brigade throughout the years and is a testament to the men and women that have served in the town’s Fire Brigade.

Chief Fire Officer, Jonathan Dyson has said: “It’s especially poignant for the book to be released this year, as we are celebrating 50 years of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“The fire service has an interesting history and the brilliant detail provided is testament to the time and effort Ian has put into researching the history of Malton and Norton Fire Brigade.

“It is impossible to leave the book, without learning about our history, alongside the dedication and public service the crews have faithfully provided to the communities of Malton, Norton, and the county of North Yorkshire.

“I congratulate Ian on producing such an interestingly plotted history of Malton and Norton Fire Brigade.”

All proceeds from the sale of Ian’s book will be donated to The Fire Fighters Charity, which helps all serving and retired members of the UK’s fire family to live healthier and happier lives.

To purchase a copy of ‘On The Run’ email [email protected], or alternatively visit Kemps General Store and Bookshop in Malton on Saturday, August 10 from 11am to meet Mr Orledge and to obtain a signed copy.