Author Joy Gelsthorpe has published a book that features Bridlington, Flamborough and Bempton. Photo: Joy Gelsthorpe

Author Joy Gelsthorpe, who publishes under her maiden name, Stonehouse, was previously a teacher at Hornsea Primary School for 20 years.

After retiring, she began to research her family history and the local area, where she discovered that her mother was a Jordan, descended from the Jordans of Reighton.

This inspired her to start writing, and her new book ‘‘Bonfires and Brandy’ is the fourth in the a series of novels set in Reighton, the early 1700s.

Many Yorkshire coast towns and villages feature prominently in the book. For instance, as there are trips to Bridlington market and cockfighting in the Old Town.

In Flamborough, there is a Dog and Duck challenge and a shooting contest while, in Bempton, characters are sent down the cliffs to collect birds’ eggs.

As with the previous books watercolourist Pam Williams has designed and painted the front cover.

Joy is now working on book five, the last in the series, and hopes to publish it next year.

Already, she is looking forward to her next project – a novella set in early 19th century Filey.

Joy will be selling this latest novel, plus the previous three, at The Driffield Steam Fair on August 12 and 13 and at The Town House Fair in Hornsea on Saturday, August 26.