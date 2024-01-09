New booklet sheds light on the 'magnificent' stained-glass windows of St Peter's Church in Scarborough

A new booklet has been created to highlight the magnificent stained-glass windows of St Peter’s Church in Scarborough.

The cover of the booklet

A feature of many old harbour towns is the large number of churches, chapels and other places of worship, spaces of spiritual comfort for those ‘who go down to the sea in ships’ experiencing the

mysteries and dangers of the deep, and for the families who waited anxiously at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough is no exception, though today many of those fine buildings have become bars and restaurants, or the crumbling nesting sites of seagulls.

The windows are incredibly detailed

When Scarborough’s Catholics assembled for the opening of St Peter’s church in July, 1858, they found the great nave roofed like a ship’s hull and the chancel ceiling painted with constellations that

would have been familiar to sea-faring folk in the skies above the bays.

The Apostle Peter, after whom the church was named, was himself a fisherman, so an appropriate patron saint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remarkably, the splendid ceremony was led, not by the local bishop but by Cardinal Wiseman, Archbishop of Westminster, likely escaping the ‘Great Stink’ in London that summer, when the Thames had turned into a noxious sewer.

The windows feature a range of historical images, including St Thomas More (right)

No expense was spared on the church’s interior decorations, not least its magnificent stained-glass windows, which have had little attention in recent times.

Now a richly illustrated booklet on the windows has been produced by two parishioners, one researching and writing the text and the other taking the photographs and designing the lay-out.

When studied carefully, the windows turn out to be masterpieces of the Victorian era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are mostly from the Birmingham workshop of Hardman and Co, who worked with the architect Augustus Pugin on major projects like the Palace of Westminster.

Richly coloured and expressive in the style of the Gothic Revival, the majority are depictions of saints, many familiar, like St Patrick and St Francis, others less so, but often representative of the Christian history of the north east.

The 32-page booklet is designed as both a guided tour during a visit to the church, and as a souvenir of these works of art and devotion.