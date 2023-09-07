News you can trust since 1882
New Bram Stoker book sheds light on author's life - and how he wrote classic Dracula book

A new book about Bram Stoker sheds a new light on the author’s life and relationships, how he wrote Dracula, and the people and places that inspired his work.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 7th Sep 2023, 17:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 17:03 BST
The book – based on decades of research by author Neil R Storey - also discusses Bram’s other works, how he didn’t live to see Dracula become a great success, and unveils new research on Bram’s later years.

The publication, by Pen & Sword Books Ltd, features previously unpublished and rare illustrations including an original pen and ink sketch of Bram Stoker and his wife Florence by James Allen Duncan in 1901, as well as unpublished letters from Bram and rare reminiscences by those who knew him.

Based on decades of research in libraries, museums, and university archives and privileged access to private collections on both sides of the Atlantic, the private letters of Bram and the reminiscences of those who knew him shed new light on his ancestry, his life, loves and friendships.

Front cover of the Bram Stoker Author of Dracula book.Front cover of the Bram Stoker Author of Dracula book.
Front cover of the Bram Stoker Author of Dracula book.
They also reveal more about the places and people who inspired him and how he researched and wrote his books.

Bram wrote numerous articles, short stories and poetry for newspapers and magazines, he had a total of 11 novels and two collections of short stories published in his lifetime, but he would only become known for one of them - Dracula.

The 336-page book has been written by award-winning historian and author Neil R Storey.

A hardbook copy retails for £25.

Packed full of rare photographs, such as of Whitby as Bram would have known it, this is sure to be an essential read for Dracula and horror fans.

