New Bram Stoker book sheds light on author's life - and how he wrote classic Dracula book

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The book – based on decades of research by author Neil R Storey - also discusses Bram’s other works, how he didn’t live to see Dracula become a great success, and unveils new research on Bram’s later years.

The publication, by Pen & Sword Books Ltd, features previously unpublished and rare illustrations including an original pen and ink sketch of Bram Stoker and his wife Florence by James Allen Duncan in 1901, as well as unpublished letters from Bram and rare reminiscences by those who knew him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on decades of research in libraries, museums, and university archives and privileged access to private collections on both sides of the Atlantic, the private letters of Bram and the reminiscences of those who knew him shed new light on his ancestry, his life, loves and friendships.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Front cover of the Bram Stoker Author of Dracula book.

They also reveal more about the places and people who inspired him and how he researched and wrote his books.

Bram wrote numerous articles, short stories and poetry for newspapers and magazines, he had a total of 11 novels and two collections of short stories published in his lifetime, but he would only become known for one of them - Dracula.

The 336-page book has been written by award-winning historian and author Neil R Storey.

A hardbook copy retails for £25.