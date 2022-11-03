New Bridlington Friends Association to host launch event later this month

The association will start its journey on Wednesday, November 30 between 1pm and 4pm at the Town Bar, Queensgate, with an event entitled ‘Music Through Her Majesty’s Ages’ in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

The new group will start its journey on Wednesday, November 30 between 1pm and 4pm at the Town Bar, Queensgate, with an event entitled ‘Music Through Her Majesty’s Ages’ in honour of Queen Elizabeth II. The event, which includes two sets from singer Paula Marie, has a red, white and blue colour theme.

A spokesperson for the new group said: “The event will be a free event. Those able to attend are: The people who have completed a membership form to join BFA, invited special guests and dignitaries.

“Confirmed special guests and dignitaries so far are: The Deputy Mayoress of Bridlington Shelagh Finlay and her Consort, Cllr Andy Walker, Fifa Clarke and Sarah Wilkinson representing the Humber NHS Partnership Trust, Mike Hammond from Bridlington Gold Radio, Michelle Leach from East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Devan Whitter from ERVAS and many other local charity and organisational leads.”

The running order is:

1pm to 2pm Entrance to the event - the bar will be open serving refreshments.

2pm A formal welcome to the event by chairperson and founder Tracey Hobson.

2.10pm to 2.40pm Singer Paula Marie will perform her first set.

2.40pm to 3.15pm There will be an opportunity to network and meet the members of the BFA Committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

3.15pm to 3.50pm Paula Marie’s second set.

3.55pm Tracey Hobson will formally bring the Official Launch to a close.