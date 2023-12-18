New BSL signed video and podcast launched in the East Riding in the battle against fraud

A new podcast and BSL (British Sign Language) signed video have been launched to help those in East Yorkshire with hearing and sight impairments.

Left to right: Alan Brown - Community and Crime Reduction Resilience Officer for East Riding of Yorkshire Council; John Harding – Managing Director at Great Yorkshire Radio; Devan Witter - BOOST Training & Fraud Watch Project coordinator from Community VISION; Maureen Yates – Community and Crime Reduction Resilience Officer for East Riding of Yorkshire Council; Darren Spires – Director of Creative Projects Ltd; Sarah Regan – Residential Manager of Hull and East Yorkshire Centre for the Deaf; Matthew Temperton – Community Safety Partnership Manager for East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The new project has been created by East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Community VISION, in association with Hull and East Yorkshire Centre for the Deaf.A new podcast and BSL signed video were launched at a recent event in Beverley to highlight fraud awareness and protection, allowing residents to access information which would otherwise have been unavailable to them.

Both the podcast and video arose from crime prevention events for Neighbourhood Watch co-ordinators, organised by Maureen Yates, a community and crime reduction resilience officer for East Riding of Yorkshire Council, and her colleague Alan Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At their Bridlington event, they met members of the Hull and East Yorkshire Centre for the Deaf, who told them that they felt out of the loop when it came to crime prevention information.

Following a visit to the Centre and a communications survey, which showed that the majority of participants felt sidelined with regard to crime prevention information, it was agreed with Sarah Regan, Residential Manager of Hull and East Yorkshire Centre for the Deaf, and Devan Witter, BOOST Training and Fraud Watch Coordinator, to make a BSL crime prevention video, and then a podcast.

Councillor Leo Hammond, the council's Cabinet member for planning, communities and public protection, said : “The BSL signed video and the podcast represent an innovative approach to communicating important messages about fraud awareness with some of our residents who have previously struggled to get this information, I hope and believe that both the video and the podcast will prove very useful and helpful.”

Both the podcast and the video look at increasing people’s awareness of potential fraud and how to identify and report fraud, and give tips on minimising the risk of being a victim of fraud. For those who are victims, there is advice on who to contact to report it, and to receive support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped that the podcast and video will increase feelings of safety and confidence in recognising and reporting crime.

The video is available at: https://www.fraudwatch.org.uk/videos-and-resources/