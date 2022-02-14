New Campaign for Real Ale branch formed following Bridlington meeting

A new Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) group has been formed following a meeting at the Old Ship Inn in Bridlington.

The group is called the Yorkshire Wolds branch.

It will nominate and select pubs for the Good Beer Guide 2023 and review the entries on the Camra Whatpub site to ensure the information is up to date.

Mark Pennington, who was elected as chairperson at the meeting, said: “It was a well attended meeting with 26 members attending along with several apologies.

“It was a very encouraging response for a first meeting. We formed a committee on the night. However, we still have committee vacancies for members from the Driffield and Hornsea area.

“The next meeting will be held in Driffield on Saturday, March 26 at 2pm at a venue yet to be confirmed.”