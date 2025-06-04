New care wing opens at Saint Catherine's Hospice in Scarborough to expand its specialist care

Saint Catherine’s Hospice is “delighted” to announce the opening of a newly refurbished care wing, offering eight much-needed respite care rooms, new patient facilities and dedicated space for staff.

Thanks to the generosity of Scarborough-based Castle Construction (Scarborough) Limited, the previously unused area of the hospice has now been transformed into a welcoming and purpose-built space known as The Castle Suite.

Following a three-month refurbishment, the new suite includes eight comfortable respite rooms, an assisted spa bathroom, a shared lounge and a new kitchen to support patient catering. Additional office space for the hospice’s clinical teams and improved access for families and carers have also been created.

Ray Baird, chief executive of Saint Catherine’s, said: “This project has allowed us to breathe new life into an area of the hospice that had not been used since the pandemic.

“The transformation has been remarkable with every detail, from the soft lighting in the spa to the tranquil sea-themed artwork and the thoughtfully designed rooms, carefully considered to support our patients’ comfort and dignity.”

The new Castle Suite will help Saint Catherine’s to expand the reach of its specialist care, supporting people living with life-limiting illness and those close to them, both in the hospice and in the community.

Alex Willgrass, director of Castle Construction (Scarborough) Limited, said: “It is an honour and privilege to be able to put our own skills and expertise to work on such a worthwhile charity, one that immediately helps improve the lives of those in most need in our community.

“We have worked hand in glove with Ray and his team at the hospice and I think it’s fair to say that the building is completely unrecognisable from what was there before.”

Mr Willgrass has also helped to raise more than £40,000 for Saint Catherine’s through his own fundraising efforts, further demonstrating the company’s commitment to supporting its community and the hospice.

Sharon Lester, project manager at Castle Construction (Scarborough) Limited, said: “For me it was an enjoyable but also a nerve-wracking project to manage as we understood how important it was to be nothing short of perfect with the level of finishing.”