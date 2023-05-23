News you can trust since 1882
New CEO appointed at Coast and Vale Learning Trust which runs schools in Filey, Pickering and Scarborough

Coast and Vale Learning Trust have announced that Colin Sinclair will take over as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) when current CEO, Brian Crosby, steps down in August.
By Louise Perrin
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:20 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 16:20 BST

Mr Sinclair joins the trust following a successful period as CEO of Sherborne Area Schools’ Trust (SAST).

During Mr Sinclair’s leadership of SAST, he and his newly created Senior Executive Team introduced a new school improvement framework which resulted in ten successful Ofsted inspections.

Prior to leading SAST, Colin served as Secondary Executive Director for Academies Enterprise Trust (AET), which has 58 schools nationwide.

The new CEO of Coast and Vale Learning Trust, Colin SinclairThe new CEO of Coast and Vale Learning Trust, Colin Sinclair
Previous posts include Director of Education, and Regional Director for several national multi-academy trusts.

Mr Sinclair believes passionately that education should empower curiosity and personal growth whilst inspiring a life-long love of learning in everyone, regardless of their social and cultural background.

He brings together a strategic vision with a focus on increasing school improvement capacity within the Trust, alongside great energy and ambition to propel Coast and Vale into the next stage of its development.

Brian Crosby, departing CEO, said: “It has been a privilege over the last 3 years to lay a solid foundation for Coast and Vale Learning Trust, and I am excited to see where Colin and our talented team will now develop the Trust.

"I wish him all the best in this exciting endeavour.”

On his appointment, Mr Sinclair said: “I am delighted and honoured to have been appointed as the next CEO of Coast and Vale Learning Trust.

"The Trust’s commitment and desire to place collaboration at the heart of continuous school improvement, through providing a rich educational experience that enables each child to achieve their ambition is one which I very much share.

"I look forward to working with everyone at Coast and Vale to build upon the tremendous legacy that Brian Crosby and the team of committed staff have created.

"I’m also looking forward to relocating to beautiful North Yorkshire with my wife in the coming months.”

Mr Sinclair will take up his position in August 2023 when he will engage in a handover with Brain Crosby.

Coast and Vale Learning Trust comprises six schools including Scalby School, Filey School, Lady Lumley’s School in Pickering, Scarborough UTC, Friarage Community Primary School and Newby and Scalby Primary School.

