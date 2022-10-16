The BFA has published a charity vision statement to explain its main aim: “Shining a light on social inclusion for all adults in Bridlington and the surrounding areas.”

The charity wants to help people involved in their local community and to make connections with people in their area. To do this, it will be arranging numerous indoor and outdoor activities for members.

Some examples of these group activities include coffee mornings, fun outings, quiz nights and more. There will also be learning and course opportunities, weekend events and family days.

Bridlington Friends Association launch party will be held at Town Bar, Queensgate, Bridlington.

Tracey Hobson, founder and chairperson for the BFA, said: “If you are looking to become part of a fun organisation, restart or boost your social life, make new friends, try some new hobbies, learn some new skills or just to have fun – then BFA is for you.”

If you would like to find out more about the charity, events will be held on the following dates:

Town Bar, Queensgate, from 1-4pm on Wednesday, October 26.

Town Bar, Queensgate, from 1-4pm on Wednesday, November 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once a member, you will be invited to the official BFA launch at the Town Bar between 2-4pm on November 30.

In tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, the theme for the event will be “Music through Her Majesty’s Ages” and special guests from the local community will attend.