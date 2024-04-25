New children's anti-bullying and adult self-defence classes in Scarborough

Kalah Yorkshire bar fight seminar at Bar2b in Scarborough

Desapline Martial Arts is run by ICO GB coach Andy Desa, and Kalah Yorkshire by Scarborough resident Sam Sherwood, who is one of only 8 people in the UK qualified to teach Kalah, a practical self defence system that is focused on realistic simulations of violence in order to prepare students to think clearly under stress and try to exit situations without violence.

Students will also learn hand-to-hand combat techniques, effective knife defence techniques and how to protect friends and loved ones in dangerous situations.

Classes take place every Tuesday at 7.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first class is free, with monthly membership subs applying after that.A young people's "anti-bullying & self defence" class will take place on Fridays at 17:15 (for a 17:30 start) from April 26.

The guide age range is 11-13 years old, for children getting ready to start secondary school or having just started secondary.

As well as helping children become more confident with fitness and hand-to-hand combat drills, classes will also cover topics like verbal de-escalation and the importance of developing a strong mentality.

The class will mix physical techniques (focusing on control and damage limitation) with learning and growth opportunities on topics such as knife crime awareness and self confidence / determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young attendees will benefit from the same realistic, practical approach and understanding of the psychology of real life violence that is the hallmark of the Kalah Combat System.