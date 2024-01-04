News you can trust since 1882
New children's choir in Whitby going from strength to strength

A new children’s choir in Whitby which only formed last summer has just performed a sell-out seasonal show.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 4th Jan 2024, 11:11 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 11:11 GMT
The Calla Children’s Choir is run voluntarily by Rachel Hutchinson, Fiona Organ and Maria Sheldon, with 19 children who go every week to sing and have fun.

Rachel said: “The children have grown in confidence every week and just performed their first Christmas concert which was a sell-out.

"The children sang carols to the elderly at Larpool old people’s home which brought so much joy to them."

Calla Children's Choir.Calla Children's Choir.
Calla Children's Choir.

The choir meets every week on Wednesdays from 5pm to 6pm at the Eastside Community Hub.

It is £1 per week which goes to the running of the centre, new member welcome.

The children have had full support from Whitby area businesses – the children were provided with t-shirts thanks to sponsorshop from Lighthouse Bay on Church Street, while the town’s Sainsbury store provided the children with fruit and healthy snacks for their Christmas party.

Many other businesses donated to a raffle held to raise funds for the centre (Royal Fisheries, Toymaster, Whitby Gin, Java, Al Taco, Wilf Nobles, Sherlocks) while Whitby band Sunbeam also showed their support by performing an original song with the children.

Call Rachel on 07946 475577 if you’d like to find out more about the choir.

