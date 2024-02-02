East Riding Archives have launched a new online exhibition: "Collecting COVID-19: Experiences of the Pandemic in the East Riding".

In collaboration with East Riding residents who have contributed their recorded experiences to the archives for posterity, the exhibition presents a thought-provoking selection of stories that document the unprecedented times which local communities collectively faced.

Hannah Stamp, Archivist, said: “Since 2020, we have been collecting the East Riding communities’ experiences of the pandemic for permanent preservation in the Archives. This exhibition presents a selection of those stories told using lockdown diaries, photographs, poetry, and even video games, sharing some of the challenges, resilience, and creativity that emerged during the pandemic.”

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, added: “This is a fascinating collection of memories from the pandemic, and really captures a unique time in the East Riding. Go online and take a look at how we responded to the challenges of COVID-19.”