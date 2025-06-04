New community garden at Sleights, near Whitby, to hold open day

Sleights Surgery community garden.

A new Growing Together Gardening Club is staging an opening event on Thursday June 5 at the Sleights Surgery community garden.

Run by Sleights & Sandsend Medical Practice in partnership with Whitby Area Development Trust, the aim is to help local people achieve a connection with nature to support physical, emotional and social health.

Call in on our open event between noon and 2.30pm, to find out about the project and consider registering for weekly supported taster sessions across the month. Light refreshments available.

Participants can then volunteer for ongoing regular sessions throughout the year.

Stroll through the native and wild plants, smell the scent of the herbs and develop meaningful skills in a beautiful outdoor space – a lovely opportunity to create a habitat and relate to the environment in a mindful way.

Gardens are known to be both a source of relaxation and stimulation and a fantastic sensory activity.

You don’t have to be a good gardener to volunteer, everyone welcome, from beginners to experts and everyone in between.

The sessions are designed for adults from the local district and you don’t have to be a patient of Sleights & Sandsend Medical Practice to attend.

The practice is working in partnership with community charity Whitby Area Development Trust at the Coliseum to help to empower people and promote wellbeing through nature.

The Trust runs the Whitby Walled Garden wellbeing project and is delighted to be partnering Sleights & Sandsend Medical practice in this new venture.