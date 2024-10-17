New date set for Saint Catherine's firewalk in Scarborough - how you can sign up
The firewalk challenge is back – feel the sense of achievement as you step barefoot across a bed of fire which can reach temperatures of 1,236 degrees Fahrenheit.
Fear not, as training will be given beforehand to ensure a safe experience.
Challenge your fears and raise vital funds for patient care.
The event will take place at Saint Catherine’s Hospice on Friday November 1.
There are a limited amount of places available so people are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.
Anna Jackson, head of income generation, said: “We are excited to bring this event back this year and give the opportunity for supporters to challenge themselves and raise much-needed funds for patient care at the same time.
"Join us for a fun evening of fire, food and fundraising up at the hospice.”
The registration cost is £25, and participants are encouraged to raise sponsorship.
The evening will begin at 6pm with entertainment and food at Flavours bistro, while the brave fundraisers register and then train to walk across the fire.
The event will finish around 9pm after celebrating.
Participants can bring spectators with them.
The event is sponsored by Heat Source and the fire walk will be conducted by Blaze fire waking experts.
Saint Catherine’s Hospice provides care and support in people’s homes, the community and in our hospice for adults with a terminal illness, and to their families, carers and friends
Visit www.saintcatherines.org.uk/event/fire-walk-2024/ to sign up online.
For a registration pack, please email [email protected] or call the fundraising department on (01723) 378406.