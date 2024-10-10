New daycare centre for Scarborough care provider

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Happy Futures Support Specialists is launching a brand new day centre for elderly and those with dementia.

A Scarborough care provider is launching a bespoke new day centre to meet the needs of local elderly people with dementia and learning disabilities.

Happy Futures Support Specialists Ltd supports individuals with learning disabilities, mental health and complex care needs and is launching the new luxurious daycare centre in the area.

Four units near their current offices will be converted into a daycare centre to support younger people with mild learning disabilities and complex needs and older people with dementia.

Angela Fletcher, CEO of Happy Futures

Happy Futures Chief Executive Officer, Angela Fletcher said: “It will be open to those who need extra support during the day so that their family can have some respite. It will be a safe place for individuals to be supported to thrive”.

“We know the benefits of mixing people of all ages to improve everyone’s mental health and wellbeing, so we are welcoming people of all ages. Some people with learning disabilities are prone to getting dementia in later life. This bespoke centre will be both a short and a long-term solution. The facility will benefit anyone who is an unpaid carer in the community who needs time out, whilst their loved ones are being supported throughout the day in a beautiful environment with a caring and supportive staff team”.

“Other similar services are closing, however when everyone goes south, we go north. I want to make it a bespoke, well-designed and comfortable place to be. We’ve completed research about what works in a daycare centre environment. I don’t just want it to be single chairs in a circle in a stark room. I want to make it a really welcoming environment.”

Happy Futures was named ‘exceptional’ by the National Autistic Society. They are Regional and National Winners in the Great British Care Awards, The CEO Angela Fletcher won at the National finals for the Outstanding Director Award in 2024.