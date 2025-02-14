New dementia support services coming to Scarborough

Dementia Forward visit to Whitby Fire Station

Dementia Forward has announced plans for new dementia support initiatives in the Scarborough area.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity already provides a helpline, locally based Dementia Support Advisors and wellbeing services in the area, and is expanding on this commitment to helping individuals and families affected by dementia in and around Scarborough.

As part of these developments, they will be launching a Hub Club at St Mark’s Church in Newby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hub Clubs are Dementia Forward’s person-centred day services, and this will be the 11th Hub Club to open in North Yorkshire.

Dementia Forward visit to North Bay Railway

The Scarborough Hub Club will initially run on Mondays and is designed to provide a welcoming and supportive environment for people living with dementia, offering social activities and companionship, while carers benefit from respite time.

In addition, Dementia Forward is introducing an Information Hub and Brain Health Café at The Lounge, part of Saint Cecilia’s Care Group, in Eastfield.

This initiative aims to offer essential resources, advice, and a friendly drop-in space where people can learn more about maintaining brain health and accessing dementia support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity said it would like to acknowledge Saint Cecilia’s support in developing these new services, which they are aiming to have up and running by Easter 2025.

Amanda Stevens from Dementia Forward said: “We are really excited to be working with so many partners to offer a holistic, preventative service to support people to stay well in their local community.”

Saint Cecilia’s Executive Chairman, Mike Padgham, said: “Saint Cecilia’s is delighted to be working with Dementia Forward on this exciting new project to help and support people with dementia and their families and looks forward to welcoming the first visitors at Easter.”

To make these initiatives a success, Dementia Forward is actively recruiting staff and seeking volunteers who would like to support these vital services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your support could make a real difference in the lives of those affected by dementia in the Scarborough community.

For more information or to express your interest in volunteering or job opportunities, contact [email protected].

For free, confidential support and advice, contact the Dementia Forward Helpline on 03300 578592 or visit the website www.dementiaforward.org.uk