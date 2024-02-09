New electric vehicle charging points on way to North York Moors National Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
A total of 18 EVs are now live across the North York Moors National Park – with six at Sutton Bank - and Yorkshire Dales National Park, with an additional six chargers set to be installed in Danby.
The three-year initiative will support the use of electric cars both for visitors and also for those who live and work in the national parks.
The Recharge in Nature partnership is also supporting community impact and nature restoration projects unique to the individual parks.
The North York Moors National Park is using BMW funding to support outdoor volunteering programmes for families and young adults.
The goal is to boost the physical and mental wellbeing of those volunteering and establish a community of committed conservationists.
An important aspect of this is also ensuring young people have a say in the park’s decision-making processes.
Heather McNiff, Head of Outdoor Learning and Engagement at the North York Moors National Park, said: “Historically we have lots of very young volunteers, as well as people aged over 40, but we’ve struggled to engage individuals that fall between those age brackets.
“We’re able to support ‘Youth Plus’, which provides more opportunities for those aged 16 and over to engage with volunteering in the National Park.
"We’re passionate that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and so BMW’s funding also supports young people from disadvantaged backgrounds or those with additional accessibility requirements to access the National Park and its volunteering programmes.”