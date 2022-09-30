New Elvis Presley film will take centre stage at Sewerby Hall and Gardens during open-air screening

Following its most successful summer yet, the company will bring more musical joy to the big screen with the new Elvis film starring Tom Hanks and Austin Butler on Friday, May 19.

Ben Lovell, co-director at Adventure Cinema, said: “We are delighted that Adventure Cinema will return next summer to celebrate the iconic King of Rock and Roll and offer everyone the chance to see the newly released movie in an incredible outdoor setting. Summer 2022 was our longest season yet and we can’t wait to bring everyone together again for an unforgettable cinema experience.”