New exhibition from East Riding Artists at Nunnington Hall celebrates the natural world

The new exhibition celebrates the natural world

Painters, potters and creatives from East Riding Artists have produced a wide-ranging exhibition, titled From the Earth, which is on display at the National Trust property until Sunday 12 May.

With climate change high on the world-wide agenda and evidence of Nature’s fragility at every turn, few would question that the Earth is changing dramatically and, in some cases, irrevocably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet nature is a force to be reckoned with and this is what East Riding Artists wanted to showcase.

Road to Nunnington by Heather Burton

A spokesperson for East Riding Artists: says: "Nature is the great inspiration, the source from which artists draw their deepest creativity and endless fascination.

“Collectively, we each derive inspiration from diverse sources, whether it be the striking expanse of coastline stretching from Bridlington to Spurn Point in the east, Stamford Bridge to the west, or the serene landscapes extending to Howden and Goole at the Humber estuary's edge.

“From ancient woodlands to the expansive Wolds and charming market towns, this vast region serves as our muse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through the works showcased in this exhibition, we aim to forge connections between individuals and the places they hold dear, fostering a personal resonance or encouraging exploration of new places."

A varied body of work is being exhibited by East Riding Artists

Visitors to Nunnington can enjoy the exhibition whilst visiting the house, which is open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30am until 5pm (last entry at 4.15pm).

Many of the original pieces on display are also available to purchase.

Normal property admission applies. Free admission for National Trust members and under fives.