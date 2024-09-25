Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fabulous display of creativity will be revealed in the next exhibition at Whitby’s Pannett Art Gallery.

On from October 11 to December 1, artworks on display range from nostalgic mid-20th Century illustrations created for children’s books, through to the beautiful and detailed gothic pencil drawings that help to retell the story of Dracula.

The Pannett Art Gallery is home to the Soper Collection, the artwork of the talented Soper family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Included in the exhibition are some of the striking designs by George and Eileen Soper.

Mina Hypnotised by Kirsty Maclennan (left) and Away and out to Sea by George Soper.

George illustrated a broad range of books, including early 20th Century children’s books such as the Water Babies.

He was also commissioned to illustrate newspaper reports and commercial advertisements for products as diverse as electricity through to shaving products.

George’s youngest daughter Eileen was also a successful illustrator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eileen not only wrote and illustrated her own stories, she became one of the principal illustrators for Enid Blyton.

The exhibition includes a selection of these art works.

These lively, charming images evoke memories of childhood.

This collection also includes a diverse range of products that relate to the Enid Blyton books that Eileen illustrated.

Also included is the artwork of Sylvia Venus who was painting at a similar time to the Soper family.

Sylvia also illustrated children’s books, including providing artwork for Enid Blyton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In contrast to these historic images, the contemporary designs of Whitby artist Jessica Hogarth will showcase the process she has developed to construct her designs.

Jessica’s striking images, which are a combination of her drawing skills digitally enhanced with stylish colour schemes, are in demand throughout the world.

A beautiful pop-up book designed by Whitby-based artist, Trish Phillips, offers an insight into the paper engineering required to construct pop-up mechanisms.

Layered with symbolism, the collection of original, beautifully detailed drawings by York artist Kirsty Maclennan bring to life Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the artwork, the exhibition will show thought-provoking objects including books, artefacts and letters.

An interesting programme of activities accompanies this exhibition, including writing workshops, children’s activities, artist talks and drawing classes.

Visit www.pannettartgallery.org for further details.

The gallery is open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4,30pm, (last admission 4pm), admission free.