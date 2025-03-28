New food and drink festival set to be served up at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new event celebrating world cuisine and hand-crafted goods is set to attract thousands of visitors to Scarborough next month.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bringing a mix of international flavours, artisan products and family-friendly entertainment, the Scarborough Food and Drink Festival will be held at the town’s Open Air Theatre on April 12 and 13.

Featuring 50 independent stallholders, the two-day free event offers everything from Yorkshire crumbles and artisan cheese to locally-made spirits and indulgent sweet treats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for culture and leisure, Jo Ireland said: “This exciting new event is another fantastic example of how we’re expanding our year-round offer for local people and visitors.

Alex Grant of Crofts Chocolates in Scarborough hard at work perfecting a giant Easter egg.

“By hosting the festival at the Open Air Theatre, we’re creating a platform for local and national traders, attracting more visitors and strengthening Scarborough’s reputation as a must-visit destination.”

Among the traders which will be at the festival is Crofts Chocolates, based in the town and run by Alex Grant and his mother, Sheila.

She said: “Local events are key to reaching new customers and staying connected with our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve been making chocolates with love since 2013 and events like this help small businesses like ours to grow.

Sheila Grant serving a customer at Crofts Chocolates, Scarborough.

"We’re looking forward to meeting new faces in Scarborough.”

It is hoped the festival will attract visitors earlier in the tourist season.

Last year Scarborough Open Air Theatre generated £8.5m for the economic benefit of the town, and this new event aims to build on that success.

The new event also complements Filey Food Festival, which returns this year with events on April 19 and 20, June 7 and 8, August 9 and 10 and October 11 and 12.