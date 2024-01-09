New Healthcare Academy at Bridlington celebrates success of first cohort who 'passed with flying colours'

A new training facility in Bridlington that opened to train healthcare workers has celebrated its first graduation ceremony.

A four-week training programme at Bridlington hospital is celebrating its first cohorts success, with all recruits graduating with 'flying colours'.

The Healthcare Academy in Bridlington Hospital was launched last autumn. It is the first of its kind in the area and is the idea of Interim Chief Nurse, Dawn Parkes, who works for York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The latest training approach by the Trust is utilizing space available at Bridlington Hospital and boosting the healthcare support workers (HCSW) workforce. The aim of the academy, which is part-funded by the York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, is to train all HCSWs including those new to care, to a high-quality standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff graduating from the academy now have a sound knowledge of the basic understanding of their role after completing the four-week programme. The academy ensures they receive training in the fundamentals of care before working on the wards. Staff at the academy study for the in-house care certificate, which graduates were presented with at a special closing ceremony.

Tara Filby, Deputy Chief Nurse, said: “The Trust is already seeing that we are reaping the benefits, all the recruits graduated with flying colours. It’s been a huge Trust effort to get this off the ground in a short space of time.

"The academy promotes inclusion and ensures all our recruits are confident and competent to provide the fundamentals of care for patients. I’d like to congratulate everyone involved.”

Modules at the academy include personal development, infection prevention, privacy and dignity, nutrition and hydration, safeguarding, mental health, and handling patient information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the modules are delivered to a national standard written by NHS England and taught in an area of Bridlington Hospital replicating a ward environment.