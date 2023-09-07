Cllr David Ireton, Chairman of North Yorkshire County Council, formally opening the Sandcastles development alongside Paula Broadbent, Managing Director of Later Living by Lovell.

Located in Middle Deepdale, overlooking the picturesque Deepdale Nature Reserve, ‘Sandcastles’ is the first development of its kind in the area from specialist developer Later Living by Lovell.

Offering a completely fresh approach to age exclusive living, the Sandcastles development features a mix of spaciously built and beautifully styled two and three-bedroom bungalows, cottage apartments, chalet bungalows and houses, all of which will suit a range of individual lifestyle aspirations and budgets.

Paula Broadbent, Managing Director, Later Living by Lovell, said: “We are thrilled our flagship Sandcastles development is now open and cannot wait to share our beautiful homes with our customers.

“There is a huge demand for appropriate housing in Scarborough that is suitable for later life and the properties at Sandcastles offer an ideal solution for people to have peace of mind when considering the next move.

"We pride ourselves in designing homes through our customers eyes, incorporating a range of hidden design features that provide the reassurance that no matter what life holds in the future, their home will flex with their needs.

“Our aim is to create a community where like-minded people live peacefully alongside the existing and developing community of multi-generational housing, extra care housing and brand-new school, in homes which boast a modern and aspirational lifelong design.

"The development is a culmination of decades of experience and valuable insights and we are looking forward to seeing a genuine sense of community being created and nurtured at Sandcastles.”

Revolutionising housing options for individuals in later life, Later Living by Lovell’s unique approach to home design provides a highly desirable yet practical choice for would-be ‘last-time buyers’.

All properties incorporate adaptable ‘hidden’ features, allowing homes to be easily altered without the need and expense of major works as individual needs change, providing an ideal solution for those looking to move with one eye on the future.

Innovative features include easy ‘knockout’ panels, anchor points and hidden wiring, enabling rooms to be easily reconfigured if more spacious access is required. Alternative drainage infrastructure is also in place, enabling bathrooms to be easily converted into wet rooms should the need arise.

All homes at Sandcastles also benefit from level-access allowing for easy movement both in and out of the properties.

Alongside structural features, discreet monitoring and assistive technology via sensors and equipment can be easily added into the homes when taking advantage of the infrastructure for smart technology that has been incorporated into all house designs.

This technology also provides intelligent lighting, heating and window dressings which are easy to programme and control.

Properties at Sandcastles are available for sale on a freehold basis with no management fees, no hidden charges, and no building covenants applicable, other than the requirement of being aged 55 or over to live in the homes.

