Partnerships developer Lovell is bringing 46 new homes to Burniston in Scarborough, after completing the acquisition of a £15 million, mixed tenure development.

Situated on Limestone Road, Burniston , Lovell Partnerships have worked with the land agents Cushman and Wakefield to secure the previous grazing land to build a selection of 2, 3 & 4 bedroom properties, including 32 for open market sale and 14 affordable homes.

All 46 homes will be gas-free and benefit from air source heat pumps, providing more sustainable homes for the community as well as the new home owners benefiting from reduced fuel bills.

Construction work is due to commence in May 2024 and complete in early 2026. The first open market sale homes will be available for sale in Summer 2024 and the doors to the development’s marketing suite and show home will open.

Robert Adams, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “Completing the acquisition of this site in Burniston is an excellent achievement for us at Lovell. The site immediately ticked the box in terms of location, to further contribute to Lovell’s growing Scarborough presence and regeneration of the area.

The new homes at Burniston, will be in a desirable location bordering the beautiful and tranquil North York Moors National Park, offering a broad range of recreation and leisure opportunities for future homeowners.

" At Lovell we put a lot of care into designing our homes to make sure they suit a wide variety of lifestyles, from first-time buyers, to families and second steppers, to rightsizers.”

The selling agent, Phil Roebuck, Partner and Head of Residential Development at Cushman & Wakefield (C&W), adds: “We are pleased to have completed the sale of this site on behalf of our landowner clients.

"It is a delight to see demand realised in such an attractive location, and feel that this site reflects an excellent opportunity to provide quality private and affordable new homes within the area.”