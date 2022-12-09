New images show how multi-screen cinema complex at Scarborough's Brunswick Centre could look

How the entrance could look on Westborough

The plans primarily concern the change of use of the existing building from a retail space to one which is leisure-led, with the intention of bringing a modern, high-quality cinema, containing between five and seven screens to the town centre.

The application is being made by leading property regeneration and placemaking specialist, Scarborough Group International (SGI), which acquired the centre in September 2021.

SGI is planning a major repositioning of the 1990’s-built, Debenham’s-anchored shopping centre to create a new leisure-led destination, complete with food and beverage venues, all contained within the existing building envelope.

It is hoped the new look complex would attract visitors to the town

Talks are at an advanced stage with a number of cinema chains, with three potential front-runners emerging to collaborate on the complex.

The plans also aim to improve visual links to the arrival points from the seafront area and the town’s famous Esplanade.

Opened in July 1990, The Brunswick was once a thriving retail destination in the heart of Scarborough town centre.

However, a shift in consumer shopping habits led to a dramatic decline in footfall and the loss of its anchor tenant, Debenhams.

The plans include the redevelopment of the Somerset Terrace facade

Since acquiring the centre, SGI has been busy shaping and refining its plans in collaboration with its specialist design team, which includes architect, Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher, engineer, Buro Happold and planning consultant, Zerum alongside Scarborough Borough Council, with a view to creating a concept that offers an experience to draw in visitors of all ages and interests, all year round.

It is expected that the transformation of The Brunswick will stimulate the regeneration of the wider town centre, create new jobs for local people, and act as a catalyst for further investment.

Mark Jackson, Group Development Director at SGI, commented: “The collapse of Debenhams and Arcadia was a significant loss for The Brunswick, and viable occupier demand no longer exists for the centre in its current form.

“We bought The Brunswick in September 2021 to set about giving it a renewed purpose through a leisure-led offering that will secure its long-term future, while also delivering important new facilities that will benefit the town centre and the wider borough.

How Somerset Terrace could look during the day

“It is no easy task though to fit a cinema and other leisure uses within an existing shopping centre structure, especially in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

"So, over the last 12 months our team has been busy developing innovative plans that will serve the local population and Scarborough’s many seasonal visitors.”

The scheme is being funded by a mix of private and public sector investment, specifically drawing on Scarborough Borough Council’s Future High Street Fund and Levelling Up Fund allocation.

Councillor Steve Siddons, leader of the council said: “It’s been a long term ambition of this administration to have a multi-screen cinema in Scarborough.

It is hoped the complex would give a much-needed boost to the early-evening and night-time economy

“This facility will breathe new life into the centre of the town particularly the early evening and night time economy offering residents and their families the opportunity for new and exciting entertainment facilities.”

The application is now going through the statutory process and will be determined in line with national and local planning policy.

If permission is granted, work is expected to start by mid-2023, with the finished scheme open by Christmas 2024.

