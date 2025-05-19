New Lifeboat Operations Manager appointed at Bridlington RNLI

Jake Bennet (left) takes over as Lifeboat Operations Manager from Steve Clarke (right). Image: RNLI/Mike Milner

Bridlington RNLI announce a change in volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager (LOM).

On May 14, Bridlington RNLI said a huge thank you to the current Lifeboat Operations Manager (LOM), Steve Clarke.

Mr Clarke has decided not to take up the opportunity to continue for another term after coming to the end of his three-year tenure in the hot seat.

He will be continue as a volunteer at the station in his capacity as one of the station’s Launch Authorities.

Steve Clarke presented with brass clock and plaque. Image: RNLI/Mike Milner

Jake Bennett has been appointed as the new volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager (LOM).

The Lifeboat Operations Manager is responsible for overseeing the station’s daily operations, maintaining constant readiness, authorising lifeboat launches, and supporting the team of volunteers who play a crucial role in keeping the lifeboat service running.

The role of LOM helps the charity save lives at sea by carrying out the day-to-day management of the lifeboat station to ensure a permanent state of readiness for service.

The role also includes the following, to name a few: -

Richard Dunk (left) Bridlington RNLI President and Steve Clarke (right) retiring Lifeboat Operations Manager. Image: RNLI/Mike Milner

· Leading the operations team in managing the station personnel and its volunteers.

· Ensuring regular meetings are held with the operations team and encourage open communication

· Ensuring all operational activities are carried out to maintain the lifeboat and all associated equipment in a constant state of readiness for launching on service

Steve Clarke said: “As I step down as the Lifeboat Operations Manager at Bridlington Lifeboat Station, I feel immense pride, gratitude, and a deep connection to my team.

(Left to right) Richard Dunk, Susan Clarke, Jake Bennet and Steve Clarke. Image: RNLI/Mike Milner

“The RNLI’s core purpose guides everything we do, from training sessions to emergency response.

“I have been privileged to stand alongside our dedicated volunteers and crew, who consistently demonstrate courage, commitment, and selflessness.

“We have faced many challenges together. Giving back to the Bridlington community through the RNLI has been incredibly fulfilling.

“I have cherished every part of this journey, and I carry memories, lessons, and friendships that will last a lifetime. It has been an honour.”

Mr Bennett began volunteering with Bridlington as a Launch Authority and serves as an Inshore Lifeboat crew member and launch vehicle driver.

Outside of the station, he runs a data business and works as a swim instructor and beach lifeguard, as well as lifeguarding nearby pools.

Mr Bennett added: “I am incredibly proud to take on the role of Lifeboat Operations Manager at Bridlington RNLI.

“It is a privilege to work alongside such a dedicated and skilled team.

“From the crew volunteers to our fundraisers and shop team, everyone contributes to keeping our station ready to respond.”

Volunteer Bridlington RNLI President, Richard Dunk, said: “Steve is the 6th Operations Manager I have had the privilege of knowing and working alongside; with it I have experienced and watched over the many years the changing face of the RNLI and in particular at our Station here in Bridlington and Steve has continued the good work of his predecessors.

“Change is constant and is inevitable and Steve is the first one to recognise this, if we don’t move with the times then we go backwards and the feature of Steve’s tenure as Operations Manager has been to manage and progress the changes required to move the Station Forward; this has created and maintained the successful Station that we are.”