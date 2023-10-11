The council had 75 tonnes of compost to hand out for free – all recycled from the food and garden waste which residents place in their brown bins.

Nine events were held across the area during September by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s waste and recycling team.

The council had 75 tonnes of compost to hand out for free – all recycled from the food and garden waste which residents place in their brown bins.

Last month’s giveaways were the second of the year, following popular events in May, and were held as an extra thank you to residents for keeping up their good work in recycling their waste.

The giveaways were held at sites in Beverley, Preston, Driffield, Goole, Withernsea, Hornsea, Brough/Elloughton, Pocklington and Carnaby, with drivers invited along to collect two free bags of compost.

The waste and recycling team is looking for ideas for locations for next year’s giveaways. Anyone with any suggestions can contact the team at [email protected].

The events were a real team effort, with staff from the council’s waste and recycling, refuse, street cleaning and grounds and forestry teams all pitching in.

All brown bin contents get recycled into compost by the Biowise plant in Willerby – where all the giveaway compost came from.

Councillor Paul West, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and transport said: “Thanks to everyone for coming along and supporting our compost giveaways.